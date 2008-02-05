How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

PS3 Gets Satin Silver Makeover in Japan

Sony Japan just announced a brand new satin silver version of the PS3. The standard 40GB machine will hit shelves in Japan on March 6th, but don't expect the colour refresh love to be extended to the States anytime soon (AU: Or Australia, for that matter). Press release after the jump.

playstation_3_silver_3-thumb-450x247.jpgplaystation_3_silver_4-thumb-450x336.jpgplaystation_3_silver_2.jpg

Tokyo, February 5, 2008 - Sony Computer Entertainment Japan (SCEJ), a division of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCEI) responsible for business operations in Japan, today announced that it would release PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3®) 40GB model in a new "Satin Silver" color in Japan on March 6th, 2008, at a recommended retail price of 39,980 yen (including tax). "Satin Silver" will also become available for DUALSHOCK®3 Wireless Controller at a recommended retail price of 5,500 yen (including tax). A new fine metallic "Satin Silver" is offered as an additional color to the existing PS3® (CECHH00 Series) line-up of "Clear Black" and "Ceramic White". Choosing from a broader selection of colors to match their lifestyle and preferences, users will be able to enjoy next generation interactive entertainment contents on Blu-ray Disc as well as via the broadband network at home.

Users will also be able to enjoy immersive game play experience on upcoming PS3 titles compatible with separately sold DUALSHOCK 3 Wireless Controller, including "Ryu ga Gotoku KENZAN!" (SEGA CORPORATION) and "echochrome" ?1 (SCE WWS). SCEJ will continue to further expand the PS3 platform with enhanced line-up of
PS3 systems and peripheral products.

