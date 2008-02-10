Printed Toilet Paper Flushes Humanity Down the Tubes, Again

This toilet paper printed with manga, trivia and astronomy facts has the potential to change civilization as we know it, affecting generations to come and catapulting Humanity to the Stars. Or maybe destroy the planet. It can go either way, really. It's Japan-only for now, but we demand this ingenious way to educate millions of people while disposing of their metabolism byproducts gets marketed worldwide at once. And yes, the porn version is probably coming sooner than later. [Anime Center via Gizmodo Japan]