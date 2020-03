While most of us would consider bringing little more than a large laptop to Starbucks, the fun-loving folks at Improv Everywhere decided to kick it old school and bring in some full sized desktops...complete with classic CRT monitors. Surprisingly enough, Starbucks was quite accommodating...even though a few customers were less than pleased. Here's a pretty hilarious vid of the experience:

I'm not ashamed to admit that the Windows 95 logo made me totally lol. [improveverywhere]