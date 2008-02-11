How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Postcard from Barcelona as Jesus and Blam Hit Mobile World Congress

Dear Readers, Well, two out of three ain't bad, I guess. I was meant to be joining Blam and the guy in the red hat, Captain Zissou oh yeah, Jesus, I think his name is, for a couple of days in Barcelona, but I have been struck down by a nasty, virulent, ectoplasm-producing cold, so I'm staying home. Never mind, while they go out and fondle sexy new phones in Spain's second city and keep you informed about the hottest mobiles and smartphones on offer this year, I shall see if I can break the world record for continuous sneezing. UPDATE: Oh, and to anyone who is speculating that J will play fast and loose with booth babes, I can categorically say that it won't happen—unless the booths are furnished with chicks who look like this.

Trending Stories Right Now

au auspol

Australia Wants To Let Foreign Spy Agencies Peek At Your Texts

A new amendment has been introduced in parliament looking to allow for the easier sharing of communications data between Australia's law enforcement and spy agencies and foreign governments. It comes in response to calls that spy agencies are being left behind without timely access to messaging apps with cloud servers in foreign jurisdictions.
animation castlevania exclusive interview io9 kevin-kolde konami netflix powerhouse-animation streaming vampires video-games warren-ellis

Attractively Sad Vampires And Psychedelic Horror: Warren Ellis And Kevin Kolde Lift The Lid On Castlevania's Third Season

Castlevania is on its way back to Netflix, with more bloody monsters to slay and more villainous scheming than you can shake a Belmont-approved whip at. But it faced a bit of a problem for writer Warren Ellis: he’d already killed off his villain, thinking there wouldn’t be a new season. So where does Castlevania go next?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles