Portable Digital Frame, Webcam and Alarm Clock All-In-One

Hong Kong based WinWin Industry has just recently unveiled a product that combines a digital picture frame, webcam, and an alarm clock with temperature and calendar functions in a single, semi-portable device. It also features 8MB of memory, a built-in rechargeable battery, a 1.44-inch screen and a 300K pixel camera resolution.

Ok, so it won't blow you away on the specs, but it could be a handy device, especially when you consider that the pocket sized photo viewer can be removed from the base for easy transport. No pricing or release date information has been announced. [WinWin via Coolest Gadgets]