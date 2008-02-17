Poor People Use Yahoo, Richies Use Google

Hey, don't kill the messenger. But online marketing firm Hitwise has published a socioeconomic demographic rundown of Yahoo and Google users. And, without giving too much away, you might not want to tell your friends that you still use Yahoo (or that your Armani suit is a knock off).

According to Hitwise data and this Lifestyle Quadrant Analysis, while lots of people are using Yahoo search (those are the dots in the upper left), groups that have spent more that $500 or more online tend to use Google (those are the dots in the lower right, the bigger dots designate $500+ spenders). So while Yahoo has the "struggling societies" market cornered, Google is fairly pleased with their "affluent suburbia" and "upscale America" user base.

So what do you think of the stats, are you aptly represented? [hitwise via techcrunch]