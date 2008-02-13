Police Take Down Dangerous Perp Armed With a Philips MP3 Player

Mechanic Darren Nixon recently got a rude awakening when he was arrested at gunpoint because a bystander and a team of British police both mistook his 4GB Phillps MP3 player for a pistol. Amazingly enough, the ordeal was not cleared up with a simple "It's an MP3 player stupid"—in fact, Nixon was taken back to HQ, swabbed for DNA, fingerprinted, and thrown into a cell based on suspicion. Naturally, the whole ordeal has left Nixon shaken and disillusioned with his local police force. Hey, at least he didn't get shot. Update: Additional pic after the break.

[Daily Mail via Crunchgear]