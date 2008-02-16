Pocket-Sized Guitar Hero from Basic Fun Lets You Rawk Out on the Subway

Basic Fun had a little bit of help from their friends at Activision and Red Octane for their miniature version of Guitar Hero. Measuring just 7.6 x 19cm, the guitar neck folds down so you really can whip it out of your shirt pocket and thrill commuters with your ax licks. Of course, it's got a pared-down version of the whammy bar, as well as an LCD screen so you know what you should be playing. It's out at the beginning of March, but I'm still waiting for Keytar Hero to hit in the hope that Basic Fun will develop a mini version of that. [Technabob]