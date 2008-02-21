Pocket Spelling Bee Looks Suspiciously Familiar

Franklin's new Pocket Spelling Bee was unveiled at the NYC Toy Fair this week and despite its more than passing resemblance to the Sony Mylo, it appears to be a solid educational toy. The device allows kids to compete against one another or the computer in a spelling showdown for supremacy.

The Speaking Spelling Bee also features a 2" high-contrast LCD screen, the ability to play on the go or connect to the tv, clear speech and sound effects, the Merriam-Webster Intermediate Dictionary with over 70,000 words, the Merriam-Webster Intermediate Thesaurus and the Merriam-Webster Rhyming Dictionary. Pricing and availability have not been announced. [Franklin via Make]