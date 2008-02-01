How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Please Vote for Gizmodo in the 2008 Bloggies

Boob_Kitten.jpgAs Brian said yesterday, we've been nominated for the 2008 Bloggies in the categories of Best Tech Blog, Lifetime Achievement and Best Design. Really do feel like we do fantastic work around here, not just in the stuff he pointed out yesterday, but stuff like our Very Very NSFW Porn Convention Adventure and our other NSFW exploits. If you feel like Gizmodo helps you get through the work day any faster or makes you day any more enjoyable, please throw in a vote for us. It'll give us a warm feeling inside, much like the feeling you'd get if you were the kitty in the picture. [Vote for Gizmodo]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles