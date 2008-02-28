PlayStation Eye Tracks Your Face As You Dodge, Duck, Dip, Dive and Dodge



Last week at GDC, Sony's showed how the standard PlayStation Eye camera connected to a standard PS3 does well at tracking face and body movement, even at some distance. As you can see in the above video starring my good friend Stephen Totilo, it works great, and would be brilliant for duck-and-cover maneuvering in first-person shooters. However, as you might guess, support for games has yet to be announced. I've got my fingers crossed for Dodgeball: The Movie: The Game, complete with 3D wrenches. [MTV Multiplayer]