April 15 won't just be tax day, it'll be the day you can pick up the DualShock 3 (rumbling PS3 controller) in the US. The controller's already been available in Japan for months now, which means that if you're really keen on getting vibration before your buddies, you could import it from Asia and hook it up now. If that's too much work, US$54.99 will get you one in April.

AU: I'm sure Logan at Kotaku AU is all over this, and will let us know when we can expect to see it in Australia.

[Kotaku]