Plantronics 370BT Bluetooth Headset Looks Corporate-Suit Boring, is Military Spec Tough

Bluetooth headsets are two-a-dollar nowadays, but Plantronics' new Explorer 370BT is like the ugly one that ran away from home and joined the Army. Designed so it's rough'n'tough enough to meet military standards, the 370BT is rubber-coated and resistant against water, dust and impacts. Sure, it won't actually save you if you take a bullet in the ear, but at least its "windscreen" noise-filtering technology will ensure that your callers can hear you against the sounds of battle/the great outdoors. It's got a beefy eight-day standby time, allows seven hours of talk, and goes on sale in March for US$79.95 [Mobilemag]