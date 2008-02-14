Plain MicroSD Card Reader Brings Out the Nail Technician in You

The Giz, as you know, is a big fat fan of modding (and, it goes without saying, big fat modders) but this moddable MicroSD card reader from ADTEC in Japan is definitely one for the girly girls. Plain, cheap and plastic in the before pic, hit the jump to see the tasteful "after" picture.

Any of our female readers who feel that their life is incomplete without matching nails and card readers, this is for you. Any of our male readers with a penchant for nail-biting and co-ordinating accessories, I suggest you get one too, and just chew away distractedly at the end. [Akihabara News]