Oh Brando, not only do you not heed my pleas for a USB trouser press, but you also continue putting products that are, quite frankly, strange and reprehensible. Who in their right mind would be interested in buying a webcam that looks like a ping-pong bat? Don't you know that we computer-fixed weirdies have no interest whatsoever in exercise? Some of us, however, do appreciate the box of tissues in one of the press shots. Ping-Pong and webcam aficionados may want to jump for the full specs, anyone with a dirty mind just head straight to the gallery.

Lens rotation for adjusting clear image
3 colours changing LED light
Video Conferencing
Workable on ICQ, MSN, Skype, etc
Plug and play
USB Interface
Fully support USB 1.0 and 2.0
Drive free for Windows XP and Vista
Size: 53 x 72 x 73mm (approx.)
Weight: 91g

The ping-pong webcam costs US$19— although, IMHO, Brando should be paying us 19 bucks to take it off its hands. [Brando]

