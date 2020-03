Awesome. Young Optics Inc. has announced that it will release a Pico projector by the end of this quarter or the beginning of the next, which would make it the first such product to hit the market. The device will be based on Texas Instruments technology and utilise a DPL chip and RGB LED light module that will display up to 7 ANSI lumens brightness using only 1 watt of energy. No product name or pricing information has been made available. [Digitimes via AboutProjectors]