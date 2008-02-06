How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Photos of Robot Cleaning Up After Suicide Bomber: Reality Checks Are Often Disturbing

Annalee Newitz, editor of io9, posted some controversial photos of a robot on the scene of a suicide bombing in Israel. One of the worst shots includes the robot rolling over the bomber's corpse to check if the body is rigged with a second batch of explosives. Readers are calling her names for posting such intense photos. But I think they're wrong. WARNING: This post has very disturbing photos.

These are the craziest photos of war robots in action I've ever seen. But they deserve to be seen by those capable of understanding that there is tragedy outside of our candy coated American Lives. I don't think we should shy away from that truth. Readers at Io9 who can't handle that shouldn't attack her as a reaction. [Globe and Mail via io9, Photos by Phil Walter/Getty Images]

An Israeli bomb disposal robot inspectsAn Israeli bomb disposal robot rolls ove51338088

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles