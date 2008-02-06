Photos of Robot Cleaning Up After Suicide Bomber: Reality Checks Are Often Disturbing

Annalee Newitz, editor of io9, posted some controversial photos of a robot on the scene of a suicide bombing in Israel. One of the worst shots includes the robot rolling over the bomber's corpse to check if the body is rigged with a second batch of explosives. Readers are calling her names for posting such intense photos. But I think they're wrong. WARNING: This post has very disturbing photos.

These are the craziest photos of war robots in action I've ever seen. But they deserve to be seen by those capable of understanding that there is tragedy outside of our candy coated American Lives. I don't think we should shy away from that truth. Readers at Io9 who can't handle that shouldn't attack her as a reaction. [Globe and Mail via io9, Photos by Phil Walter/Getty Images]