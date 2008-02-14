How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We've talked about Philips Xenium mobile phones long battery life before, but the new Xenium [email protected] goes one better: it's the first to use "BackuPower" battery technology. Slot an AAA battery into the phone, and the April-bound [email protected] will slurp power from it when its standard Li-ion battery goes flat, giving you an extra three hours of talk time. Its the first mobile to do this, and though it increases its size, those extra hours are going to be useful for people who spend time away from power sockets.

AU: I wouldn't hold your breath for a local release, my Australian friends – Philips handsets aren't really available over here...

[Techdigest]

