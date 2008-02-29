Philips Imagination Light Canvas Allows You To Paint With LEDs

Philips Electronics has unveiled their Imagination Light Canvas—a 4 metres long by 2 metres high interactive wall that features 1,420 LED lights animated by touchscreen and proprietary Philips technologies. Visitors to the new Mercy Medical Center in Rogers, Arkansas, will soon be able to "paint with light" using an entire spectrum of colors and shapes. And, despite all of the fancy technology, the entire wall will only consume the daily energy equivalent of your average toaster.

While there are other LED gadgets out there that have similar touch technology, this generous gift will surely go a long way in helping alleviate some of the stress that families feel in the waiting room waiting for a child to be born. Now if they could only install one in my local DMV. [Philips]

Philips Electronics Unveils first "Imagination Light Canvas" at the New Mercy Medical Center in Rogers AR;

Encourages Visitors in Waiting Area to "Paint with Light"

Rogers, Arkansas - Philips Electronics (PHG) today unveiled their "Imagination Light Canvas," the first of its kind, during a media tour of the new Mercy Medical Center in Rogers, Ark. The hospital will open its doors on March 16.

The canvas, displayed in the Women's and Children's waiting area, is an interactive light wall, 14-feet long and 6-feet high, that uses touch screen and Philips technologies to animate 1,420 LED (Light Emitting Diode) lights. By using their hands to draw on the wall, visitors can "paint with light", using an entire spectrum of colors and shapes. The images will remain visible for a few minutes and then disappear. The Imagination Light Canvas can accommodate up to six people drawing at the same time, yet only consumes the daily energy equivalent of a single toaster.

The Light Canvas is a gift from Philips employees to the patients and staff of the new hospital.

Paul Zeven, CEO of Philips Electronics North America, stated, "We wanted our gift to harness some of our advanced technologies that would provide the area residents with a positive, healing experience, delivered in a simple, easy-to-use manner, in keeping with our brand promise of 'Sense and Simplicity.'"

"We created the Imagination Light Canvas specifically for the Women's and Children's waiting room of the new hospital," he explained, "to lessen the tension, anxiety and stress that families often experience when waiting for child birth. We predict it will be a big hit with both children and adults."

Susan Barrett, president of Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas, stated, "Mercy is extremely grateful to Philips for helping us transform the healthcare environment for our visitors."

The new Mercy medical campus represents an extraordinary effort to transform the way healthcare institutions function. On one hand, it involves core issues such as patient safety and workplace simplification as well as the application of information technology to fundamental processes such as medication management and supply chain management; on the other, it entails replacing a 50-year old building with a new facility that will enable Mercy to continue its mission.