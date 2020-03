This retractable pencil, by Yuta Watanabe, is very Muji, if you ask me. Yuta's amusing yet functional design should have no problem finding its way onto the desk of architects, creatives, the odd eco-freako and, of course, washerwomen whose unemployment, thanks to electric clothes dryers, has meant they have had to find alternative employment as Gizmodo writers. [Sub-Studio via SwissMiss]