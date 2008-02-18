How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Pee On The Toilet Seat Without Fear Of Reprisal Thanks To Aussie Science

toilet.jpgHow many of you actually clean the toilet? How many of you have a loving partner who does it for you? I thought so. Well, You can say goodbye to those angry sighs, muffled curses and questions of your ability to shoot straight. Australian scientists have come up with a coating containing miniature robots nanoparticles that will take over the scrubbing, washing and disinfecting of your bathroom.

The coating contains tiny particles of titanium dioxide, which gets very excited by UV light - so much so that they can break down organic compounds and kill bacteria like E. coli. I'm not sure if anyone has noted that a human's backside is made of an organic compound though, so you'd be using this at your own risk.

In any case, the result of exciting these particles is an oxidising energy which far surpasses that of your standard bathroom cleaner, bleach. And that means that no matter how hot the curry, your toilet is always going to look and smell sparkling fresh.

[BBC News via TFOT]

Trending Stories Right Now

au auspol

Australia Wants To Let Foreign Spy Agencies Peek At Your Texts

A new amendment has been introduced in parliament looking to allow for the easier sharing of communications data between Australia's law enforcement and spy agencies and foreign governments. It comes in response to calls that spy agencies are being left behind without timely access to messaging apps with cloud servers in foreign jurisdictions.
animation castlevania exclusive interview io9 kevin-kolde konami netflix powerhouse-animation streaming vampires video-games warren-ellis

Attractively Sad Vampires And Psychedelic Horror: Warren Ellis And Kevin Kolde Lift The Lid On Castlevania's Third Season

Castlevania is on its way back to Netflix, with more bloody monsters to slay and more villainous scheming than you can shake a Belmont-approved whip at. But it faced a bit of a problem for writer Warren Ellis: he’d already killed off his villain, thinking there wouldn’t be a new season. So where does Castlevania go next?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles