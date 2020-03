Hey, old people have technological needs too. Or so this concept would have us believe. The idea behind this tablet/pda-ish device is that it uses RFID tracking technology to remind the elderly when to take their meds, when food in the refrigerator goes bad, and what to get at the store to meet nutritional requirements. But if my grandparents' foray into technology is any indication, this device would do nothing but baffle the elderly mind. [Yanko Design]