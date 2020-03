Here's a new Apple Patent for a new type of full hand multitouch that distinguishes between single and multiple fingers, as well as palms and pens. It reminds me of the Jeff Han Perceptive Pixel large area touchscreen, but at the same time, because it describes resting palms and the screen, it reminds me of Microsoft's Surface table. I think people are excited about this, but it seems very unwieldy by patent description. I don't see a product any time soon. [AppleInsider]