ParaNav GPS Unit For Parachutists Helps Marines Avoid Errors...Like This One

Rockwell Collins has been selected by the US Marines to deliver 3,000 of its ParaNav GPS units for parachutists. Soldiers plummeting towards earth will soon have the advantage of GPS navigation with a HUD that will help improve landing accuracy and allow for target zones to be easily changed on the fly.

paranav.jpgThe system itself consists of a GPS unit that connects to the soldiers helmet and a full-colour display attaches directly to goggles or helmet shields. It also "contains an 802.11 WiFi interface for Joint Precision Airdrop System data connectivity and custom circuitry that allows for dead reckoning calculations in the event of a GPS lock failure." Plus it looks like the dude is rockin' a sweet mohawk. [GPS Daily]

