Paramount Kills Entire HD DVD Release Schedule, But No Blu Flicks 'Til Winter

There won't be a soft transition to<a href="http://www.gizmodo.com.au/2008/02/shows_over_folks_paramount_officially_goes_blu-2.html"> Blu-ray for Paramount—they're dropping their whole HD DVD release slate right this second. Their last two movies on the dead format hit Tuesday, even though we won't see Blu titles from them until this winter—that's months of lost $$$.

Interestingly, Dreamworks' sole upcoming HD DVD release has been shitcanned too, despite remaining tied to Toshiba's remarkably tight contract. We're still waiting to see what Universal's plans look like.

P.S. Sorry to keep beating this very dead horse, we're almost to the finish line. [High Def Digest, Hollywood Reporter]