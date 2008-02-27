Panasonic Viera Phone Brings Quality TV Viewing to Your Handset

The P950iTV mobile phone, which will be a Japan-only release, is the first Panasonic handset to carry the Viera branding. The TV-centric features will include a 3.5-inch 262k colour display (854 x 480!); video playback at 30 fps, a 4,000:1 contrast ratio, TV and audio out ports, as well as more traditional features, including HSDPA connectivity, 2MP camera and SDHC memory slot. We sure would like to tune into Futurama on the P50iTV, but as ever, the Japanese have all the great gadget fun. [Trusted Reviews via Ubergizmo]