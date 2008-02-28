Panasonic Recycling Process Turns Plastic Into "Harmless" Gas

Panasonic has developed a recycling technique that uses titanium oxide to convert unrecoverable plastic and other organic compounds to a "harmless" gas. The key focus is on separating wires from their coatings and extract the other rubbers and plastics that make up the non-recyclable 20% of home-appliance waste. Panasonic's stated goal is to "completely eliminate mixed plastic waste." And if that ain't bold enough, the process reduces CO2 emissions, too, because the gasification process itself doesn't require much energy. Here's how it works:

The mixed materials are bathed in titanium oxide (TiO2), jostled about by machinery to ensure an even distribution of the good stuff. The chemicals react to the plastics and other organics, generating tremendous heat. Water is used to maintain a 500°C temperature, ideal for the gasification. One by-product of the gasification of vinyl chloride is hydrogen chloride; that is "neutralised" with lime.

Panasonic doesn't mention any other by-products. In fact, the company insists that the output consists of "harmless gases," and that there are no "hazardous side-effects." If this is all true, then maybe Panasonic should think about building a compact one for every kitchen in the world. What do you think? Ten years?

