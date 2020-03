StyleTap's proof-of-concept Palm OS emulator for iPhone and iPod touch makes us scratch our heads asking ourselves "why?", but we are sure it would make all Palm users very happy. All the five of them, including Rob from accounts. It's quite fast, as you will see in the video: 423% faster than a Palm IIIc. Unfortunately, it's not available yet but it may be released after the official iPhone SDK and distribution channel are revealed. Someday. [The Mobile Gadgeteer]