DJing on the bus, at work, in the supermarket and in line at the RTA may sound like a pipe dream, but this pocketable Tonium Pacemaker DJ system lets you do just that. We got hands-on of this at CES, but Kat from TechDigest takes it for a "spin" (worst. pun. ever.) and finds that it's actually quite good if you ever need to liven up a party with your sub-par DJing skills. Check out the review over at TD. [Tech Digest and Pacemaker]