Operation Pen Makes Playing Doctor Fun Again

While we opted not to go to med school—a choice that we celebrate every day by working in our underwear (though also a choice we regret after catching ourselves in the eye once with a Wicked Laser, true story)—the scales may have tipped were this Operation Pen around several years back. Your favourite game on an obnoxiously oversized writing device, the organs are even fastened to the game with string so you don't lose all the pieces during your first particularly shaky weekend after losing rights to that prescription pad.

The Etch a Sketch pen is neat, too. Both run at US$5.50. [Product Page via nerdapproved]