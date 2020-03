A quick update on the satellite story that we reported about earlier this evening: it looks like the weather cleared enough for them to fire, and they hit the satellite as intended. It only took one shot, and it hit a target moving at about 27,000 kilometres per hour. Impressive. They still need a day to confirm that the pesky fuel tank was destroyed. As soon as video and photos surface we'll be sure to post them here, so keep checking back. [NY Times]