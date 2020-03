Onkyo appears to be the latest HD DVD defector, announcing they're "suspending" support for the format. This comes on the heels of Blu-ray and Warner's coup de grace and less than a year after Onkyo announced its lone HD DVD player, the DV-HD805. They haven't closed the door all the way, but does anyone else see Onkyo "resuming" support for HD DVD? [Wesley Tech via Crunch Gear]