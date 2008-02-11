Old News Alert: Dymocks Sells the Iliad eBook Reader

I just realised that while I was looking back through the archives for eBook readers for the post on eReader.com's 17000 non-DRM'd eBooks that nobody actually covered Dymocks' launch of the Iliad eReader and eBook store last December for Giz AU. Well, rest assured, I'm here to cover all the old news that didn't get covered before I started.

The Iliad, like the Amazon Kindle and Sony Reader, uses e-ink technology to display easy-to-read text on its screen. It's about the same size as an A5 sheet of paper, weighs 389 grams and has 128MB of internal storage, which is upgradeable via the SD card slot.

Unlike those two readers, you can make notes on the Iliad's screen using its stylus, and it plays back a wide range of ebook formats, including the mobipocket format used by Dymocks.

The downside of this wonderful (and old) news is that it costs $899. Oh, and Dymocks aren't really offering their ebooks cheaply, either. So, while we finally have an ereader option here in Australia that uses the e-ink technology, you need to pay through the nose for it. Are you really that surprised?

