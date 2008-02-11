How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Old News Alert: Dymocks Sells the Iliad eBook Reader

iliad.pngI just realised that while I was looking back through the archives for eBook readers for the post on eReader.com's 17000 non-DRM'd eBooks that nobody actually covered Dymocks' launch of the Iliad eReader and eBook store last December for Giz AU. Well, rest assured, I'm here to cover all the old news that didn't get covered before I started.

The Iliad, like the Amazon Kindle and Sony Reader, uses e-ink technology to display easy-to-read text on its screen. It's about the same size as an A5 sheet of paper, weighs 389 grams and has 128MB of internal storage, which is upgradeable via the SD card slot.

Unlike those two readers, you can make notes on the Iliad's screen using its stylus, and it plays back a wide range of ebook formats, including the mobipocket format used by Dymocks.

The downside of this wonderful (and old) news is that it costs $899. Oh, and Dymocks aren't really offering their ebooks cheaply, either. So, while we finally have an ereader option here in Australia that uses the e-ink technology, you need to pay through the nose for it. Are you really that surprised?

[Dymocks]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles