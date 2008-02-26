Oakley Split Thump MP3 Players Reviewed (Verdict: Actually Not Bad)

Oakley's Split Thump sunglasses aren't exactly popular outside of the mullet-sporting bounty hunter demographic, but if you can get past the looks (tough to do), it's actually a decent sunglass-MP3 player. Tech Digest says the drag and drop file loading from both Windows and Macs was incredibly easy, plus the volume is quite loud and drowns out the mean things people around you are saying. The noise insulation and the dark lenses ensure that you'll never have to actually face the fact that you're wearing MP3 sunglasses. [Tech Digest]