Novint's Falcon 3D Haptic Joystick has been around for awhile now, but it has just received an upgrade in the form of a black version and an optional pistol grip accessory for FPS gaming. At US$19.99, the grip is a little more expensive than the US$4 price tag they hinted at last May, but if you are already paying US$199 for the black Falcon, what is another US$15? [Novint via i4u]