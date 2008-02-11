Nothing Says "I Love You" Like LED Pasties

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Just in time for Valentine's Day, we've scored a nice how-to on making your own burlesque LED pasties. Dancing around the room, she'll think that after all these years you still can't take your eyes off of her. Meanwhile, you'll get to appreciate the planet-rocking impact of power efficient LED technology.

Just think, if every woman ditched her normal incandescent pasties just one day a year, we'd save enough power to abandon solar, wind an hydroelectric power sources altogether. Am I right? [instructables via boingboing]

A new amendment has been introduced in parliament looking to allow for the easier sharing of communications data between Australia's law enforcement and spy agencies and foreign governments. It comes in response to calls that spy agencies are being left behind without timely access to messaging apps with cloud servers in foreign jurisdictions.
Castlevania is on its way back to Netflix, with more bloody monsters to slay and more villainous scheming than you can shake a Belmont-approved whip at. But it faced a bit of a problem for writer Warren Ellis: he’d already killed off his villain, thinking there wouldn’t be a new season. So where does Castlevania go next?

