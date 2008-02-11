Nothing Says "I Love You" Like LED Pasties

Just in time for Valentine's Day, we've scored a nice how-to on making your own burlesque LED pasties. Dancing around the room, she'll think that after all these years you still can't take your eyes off of her. Meanwhile, you'll get to appreciate the planet-rocking impact of power efficient LED technology.

Just think, if every woman ditched her normal incandescent pasties just one day a year, we'd save enough power to abandon solar, wind an hydroelectric power sources altogether. Am I right? [instructables via boingboing]