As well as showing high-tech mobile phones at MWC 2008, Nokia also demoed their green tech concept, the "Remade." The clamshell phone has an outer shell made from recycled aluminum cans, a chassis made of plastic from drink bottles and rubber parts made from old car tires. Even its screen and circuit board use techniques like printed electronics to minimise environmental impact. Vincent from Phonemag got some hands-on time and shot a video—find it below the gallery.
Nokia Recycles Old Stuff With An Eco-Friendly Remade Mobile
Trending Stories Right Now
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit
One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.