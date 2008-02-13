How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nokia Recycles Old Stuff With An Eco-Friendly Remade Mobile

As well as showing high-tech mobile phones at MWC 2008, Nokia also demoed their green tech concept, the "Remade." The clamshell phone has an outer shell made from recycled aluminum cans, a chassis made of plastic from drink bottles and rubber parts made from old car tires. Even its screen and circuit board use techniques like printed electronics to minimise environmental impact. Vincent from Phonemag got some hands-on time and shot a video—find it below the gallery.

nokiaremade4nokiaremade5nokiaremade6nokiaremadenokiaremade3

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles