Nokia N96 Specs Leaked By Ze Germans

The Germans over at Nokia have posted the N96 specs on Nokia's Germany product page. There are still no official images but the N95 successor has the same obvious specs, 3G, 2.8 inch LCD, WiFi b/g, AGPS, 5MP camera, and MicroSD slot. What's new to this model is the 16GB internal memory, 950 mAh battery, ability to use flash while video recording, microUSB, and Flash Lite 3 enabled web browser.

The size is also new with the N96 being slightly longer and wider but 1.8mm thinner than the N95. A release date is obviously still unknown and since these specs are on the German Nokia site they could change when the N96 finally hits the rest of the world. [Nokia via IntoMobile]