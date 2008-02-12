Nokia N96 Hands-On: Basically a Video Oriented N95

The N95 smartphone just does fine with its video playback. But the N96's 16GB of internal memory, slightly bigger 2.8-inch screen, DVB TV tuner, special video browsing UI and kickstand make it better than its pappy.

Note: The back of the phone has a new designer texture that we like a lot more than the now generic velvechron grip coating you see on a lot of handsets. We didn't get to play N-Gage on this phone to test out the gaming-specific button backlights (another upgrade from the N95) but we'll have some video of that next. I would not recommend it as an upgrade for existing N95 owners, but those interested should be reminded that the DVB and the non-US frequency 3G won't help you much.

