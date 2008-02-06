How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nokia N82 Smartphone Reviewed In Depth (Verdict: High-end Hotness)

Nokia's N82, which is essentially their high end N95 in a candybar body may cost US$550, but WirelessInfo found that the slightly high price tag gets you what you paid for. Here's a summary of WiInf had to say.

The camera's not as good as the N95's, but it's still great. Audio quality is good, keypad is "fiddly", messaging isn't as good as a BB or a Windows Mobile phone, solid battery life, no US 3G (yet), and good GPS/FM functionality. In the end, it's up to you whether you can justify a $550 price tag for a non-touchscreen phone without support for 3G in the US.

AU: I'm waiting to hear back from Nokia on the local price, but I can tell you that when it does launch in Oz, it definitely will have 3G. HSDPA, even.

[Wireless Info]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles