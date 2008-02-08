Nokia, Microsoft in Talks to Load Windows Mobile on Phones

Nokia, who's supposedly super loyal to the Symbian platform, is currently in talks with Microsoft (says one of Microsoft's marketing directors) to load Windows Mobile on the handset maker's phones. Here's what Nokia already uses of Microsoft's: ActiveSync and PlayReady, but like an anxious teenage lover, Microsoft is working "closely" with Nokia and wants to "go all the way". It's too early to determine whether or not you're going to be able to buy a Nokia with WinMo on it, but it's all but guaranteed that they'll still be selling phones with Symbian—so no worries S60 fans. [itwire]