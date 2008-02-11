How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nokia 6220 Classic Takes 5 Megapixel Geotagged Photos, Includes Widgets

The 6220 Classic seems to be Nokia's answer to the latest Sony Ericsson Cybershots: a compact candybar with 5 megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss lens that gets all its photos tagged thanks to its built-in Assisted GPS, a feature that is the norm in the latest Nokia lineup. The only bad thing: the candybar 6220 doesn't use its GPS to provide full navigation like the Nokia 6210 Navigator however, although this can be enabled later with a software upgrade, probably for a price. At $522 (325 euros) it also comes loaded with Nokia Maps and a set of Widsets which, like Apple's iPhone widgets, are small specialized applications that show the Internet content loaded through its 3G connection.

6220_classic_13.jpg6220_classic_10.jpg6220_classic_07.jpg6220_classic_05.jpg6220_classic_02.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles