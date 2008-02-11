The 6220 Classic seems to be Nokia's answer to the latest Sony Ericsson Cybershots: a compact candybar with 5 megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss lens that gets all its photos tagged thanks to its built-in Assisted GPS, a feature that is the norm in the latest Nokia lineup. The only bad thing: the candybar 6220 doesn't use its GPS to provide full navigation like the Nokia 6210 Navigator however, although this can be enabled later with a software upgrade, probably for a price. At $522 (325 euros) it also comes loaded with Nokia Maps and a set of Widsets which, like Apple's iPhone widgets, are small specialized applications that show the Internet content loaded through its 3G connection.
Nokia 6220 Classic Takes 5 Megapixel Geotagged Photos, Includes Widgets
