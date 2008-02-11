Nokia 6210 Navigator Keeps Pedestrians on Course with Compass, Accelerometers

If you thought the iPhone's accelerometers trick was cool, wait until you see the new Nokia 6210 Navigator GPS in action. Using the GPS, an integrated compass and accelerometers, the 6210 will always show you the map in the right orientation, no matter how you turn the mobile around. This is great especially when you are walking around the city. The phone, which also comes with a 3.2-megapixel camera, MP3 player, videoconferencing front camera and stereo FM radio, will grab additional points of interest information using its HSDPA 3G connectivity. The $482 (300 euros) Nokia 6210 includes local maps with future updates included in the price. Full details and high resolution photo after the jump.

Stay on the map with the Nokia 6210 Navigator

New converged device with integrated compass offers easy navigation for drivers and pedestrians

Nokia today introduced the new Nokia 6210 Navigator, the company's first GPS-enabled mobile device with an integrated compass for pedestrian guidance. The Nokia 6210 Navigator comes with Nokia Maps 2.0, also announced today, and includes full voice and visual turn by turn guidance at no extra cost. The Nokia 6210 Navigator is estimated to start shipping in the third quarter of 2008 in select markets with an estimated retail price of EUR 300, before taxes and subsidies.

Combined with an 'accelerometer' which measures changes in direction and orientation, the built-in compass makes it easy to follow the map when strolling about on foot. When turning the device, the map automatically maintains its orientation. The integrated Nokia Maps 2.0 application will plot the quickest route to the desired destination and illustrate it on the map. Thanks to high-speed 3.5G connectivity, detailed information about each point of interest, like the phone number or web address is a click away.

"The personal navigation market is expanding rapidly and mobile phone navigation is its fastest growing area. According to recent market research by Canalys, over 60% of mobile phone users are keen to have navigation on their phones," says Markku Suomi, the head of Nokia's Connect device category. "The Nokia 6210 Navigator offers the next generation in mobile navigation to a broad consumer base. Mobile phone users around the world will be able to enjoy the benefits of navigation with a device that not only navigates, but also communicates."

Car navigation is also simple with the pre-installed one-touch navigation, full voice guidance and self-mount car kit of the Nokia 6210 Navigator. If the user makes a wrong turn, the device will automatically calculate a new route.

The Nokia 6210 Navigator supports assisted GPS (A-GPS), which enables the GPS receiver to acquire the satellites in just seconds. The device is ready for use out of the box, even without a SIM-card. Local maps are pre-loaded on the 1GB memory card of the Nokia 6210 Navigator and map updates are included in the sales price. For an additional fee, users can purchase multimedia city guides from premium content providers via Nokia Maps application and download additional map areas for free via Nokia Map Loader at maps.nokia.com.

Browsing the Internet and using instant messaging, email and widgets is fast with the high speed 3.5G HSDPA technology on the Nokia 6210 Navigator. The device also features a 3.2 megapixel camera, MP3 player and stereo FM radio. The Nokia 6210 Navigator is based on S60 software, allowing users to download and use thousands of new applications in addition to the ones already found on the device.