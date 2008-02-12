Nokia 6210 Navigator First Hands-On: It Works Great

We tried the Nokia 6210 Navigator assisted GPS for pedestrians at Nokia's World Mobile Congress booth today. The device itself feels very good and is extremely compact, but the best of all is that it really works great, using its built-in compass and accelerometers to know exactly where you are facing exactly, changing the orientation of the map in real time. You know, like Ultima Underworld, but with finnish blonde valkyries around instead of fugly monsters drooling around. Or better said, both.