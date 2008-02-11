Noise-Suppressing Mobile Chip Will Slay "Can You Hear Me Now?" Guy Forever

A new sand-grain-sized chip by Audience being demoed at MWC kills extraneous noise (better than current software-based suppression) so they can, even if it sounds like you're skydiving at the time.

Basically, this speck of silicon wonderment chills in between the mic and the phone's circuitry, where it maps sound as a 3-D matrix, scraping away up to 25 decibels of garbage, leaving just your deep baritones or whiny squeal. Besides letting your singing voice come through the way it was meant to be heard, dumping the excess baggage saves bandwidth, giving stingy-ass network providers a reason to push for this thing as well. [NYT]