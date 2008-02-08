No Final Cut Updates This Year? Apple Pulls Out of NAB Tradeshow

And no, that's not the National Australia Bank's tradeshow (which would make sense that Apple wasn't attending, I guess). Instead, it's the National Association of Broadcasters tradeshow, being held in Vegas in April. Traditionally, Apple has a huge stand and uses it as an opportunity to launch something big on the software side - think Final Cut Studio and Soundtrack Pro.

Apparently their decision to withdraw is part of an overall strategic plan to attend less tradeshows this year. Anuj Nayar, senior manager of PR at Apple said:

“Apple is participating in fewer trade shows this year. Often there are better ways to reach our customers. The increasing popularity of our retail stores and Apple.com Web site allows us to directly reach more than 100 million customers around the world in innovative new ways.”

Considering the fact that Apple is building one of their flagship retail stores in Sydney at the moment, plus the fact that they just launched photo book printing for Australians through iPhoto, I guess that means they're really working hard to bring full iTunes functionality, with TV shows and movie rentals, to Aussie shores in the next few months? Am I dreaming? Yeah, I know... But at least the iPhone's coming this year. Isn't it, Apple? Isn't it?

