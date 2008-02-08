How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

No Final Cut Updates This Year? Apple Pulls Out of NAB Tradeshow

index_box20070414.pngAnd no, that's not the National Australia Bank's tradeshow (which would make sense that Apple wasn't attending, I guess). Instead, it's the National Association of Broadcasters tradeshow, being held in Vegas in April. Traditionally, Apple has a huge stand and uses it as an opportunity to launch something big on the software side - think Final Cut Studio and Soundtrack Pro.

Apparently their decision to withdraw is part of an overall strategic plan to attend less tradeshows this year. Anuj Nayar, senior manager of PR at Apple said:

“Apple is participating in fewer trade shows this year. Often there are better ways to reach our customers. The increasing popularity of our retail stores and Apple.com Web site allows us to directly reach more than 100 million customers around the world in innovative new ways.”

Considering the fact that Apple is building one of their flagship retail stores in Sydney at the moment, plus the fact that they just launched photo book printing for Australians through iPhoto, I guess that means they're really working hard to bring full iTunes functionality, with TV shows and movie rentals, to Aussie shores in the next few months? Am I dreaming? Yeah, I know... But at least the iPhone's coming this year. Isn't it, Apple? Isn't it?

[MacensteinThanks Mike!]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles