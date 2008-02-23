Nintendo's Wii Pay & Play Charges For Premium Online Content

Nintendo, the current third-place for online console gaming features, just announced Wii Pay & Play. What this means exactly is still fairly vague, but Nintendo says they will collect "fees for some services [that]will allow us to adapt flexibly." To us this says that they'll start charging for some online content or functionality (either for downloads or for the privilege of playing certain games online) in order to provide an even richer (read: not that lousy friend code garbage) functionality for the user. More details will surface when Pay & Play gets closer to launch. [Kotaku]