Nintendo Game & Watch Modded Into Cellphone (Verdict: WANT)

Look, what our friend the crazy modder has done now: mixed a 1981 Octopus Nintendo Game & Watch with a mobile phonewith his bare hands, probably creating the best retro game handheld/phone combo ever. What makes this Octo-phone better than the WiiPhone is that, first of all, people won't think you're a recent release from the local Mentalist Correctional Facility who believes he is having a rational four-way conversation with God, Peter Sellers and Poon-tang the Seven-Legged Donkey on a Wiimote. And secondly, it's Game & Watch, the first game I ever had *goes all misty-eyed*: