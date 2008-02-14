How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nine's Underbelly Hits the Internet's Underbelly

underbelly.jpg

In case you missed it, Channel 9's new crime drama, Underbelly, was banned from being broadcast in Victoria by the Victorian Supreme Court on Monday as it may influence the result of a murder trial currently underway. The show is a "based on the true story" type show about the 10 year gang war in Melbourne.

But what makes this story really interesting is that within 30 minutes of it being aired last night throughout the rest of Australia, the show was popping up on torrent sites for people to download. Including people from Victoria. According to the SMH, "this morning more than 600 people were already downloading the show from one site".

Instead of getting to watch the show, Victorians were treated to an apology from Eddie McGuire, and a repeat of the Shawshank Redemption. Talk about adding insult to injury – does anybody ever want to listen to Eddie McGuire any more?
Nine are appealing the decision in the High Court. And while we don't condone video piracy, did anybody seriously expect this not to happen? Hell, I wouldn't be surprised if the show wasn't leaked from Channel 9 itself. Though probably not by Eddie – he looked like he was thinking about boning himself from the network.

[SMH via Defamer]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles