Nike+ Sportband Snubs Apple, Makes iPod Unnecessary

The next iteration of the Nike+ line of running-enhancing gear just hit the FCC, and it looks like Nike went ahead and ditched Apple for this go around. This one is the Nike SportBand, a little device that fits into a bracelet. It communicates with the Nike+ doodad in your shoe and stores its data. You then plug the SportBand into your computer via USB to track your runs, cutting the iPod out of the loop entirely. As a sedentary blogger, I could care less about this, but perhaps you "healthy" and "active" people can get some kicks out of it. [FCC]